BOSTON (AP) - The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez is set to begin its fifth day of deliberations.

Jurors have deliberated nearly 26 hours over the course of four days without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are set to resume Thursday morning.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of fatally shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers told the jury that Hernandez’s former friend, Alexander Bradley, shot the men during a dispute over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.