According to the Tampa Bay Times, former Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday at Tampa International Airport for carrying a concealed weapon.

Murphy was stopped at a security checkpoint when officers discovered the firearm, an airport spokesperson said. He was arrested and released on $2,000 bond, reported the Times’ Greg Auman.

The 29-year-old missed the 2016 season as he recovered from a knee injury he suffered in 2015. The Bucs waived him from their injured reserve in November.

The former Florida Gators star has played for four different teams since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2009.

This is not Murphy’s first run-in with the law. He made headlines in July when he found himself locked inside a Palm Beach museum at night. Murphy was not charged with a crime but was forced to pay for damages after he broke a window attempting to get out.