Health inspectors identified over a dozen safety violations at President Trump’s prized Mar-a-Lago resort last month only days before the so-called “Winter White House” hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Florida state health inspectors found a total of 13 violations during a Jan. 26 review of a Mar-a-Lago kitchen, the newspaper reported this week, including three deemed “high priority.”

Inspectors said they found raw fish that had not undergone proper parasite destruction, as well as meat being stored in coolers at potentially dangerous temperatures.

“The club was cited for not maintaining the coolers in proper working order and was ordered to have them emptied immediately and repaired,” the newspaper reported.

The revealing inspection occurred notwithstanding the hefty cost of joining Mr. Trump’s privately-owned club, the likes of which currently involves a $200,000 initiation fee in addition to annual dues.

It also unfolded about two weeks before Mr. Trump hosted the Japanese prime minister at his private Palm Beach club during a highly anticipated visit. Mar-a-Lago’s accommodations ultimately took center stage during his stay after guests witnessed the Trump administration and its guest discuss a North Korean missile launch while they dined at the club.

Mar-a-Lago’s general manager did not return calls for comment prior to the publication of Wednesday’s report, the Herald reported.

Mr. Trump purchased the Florida resort in 1985 for about $7 million. He has spent several weekends there since taking the oath of office on Jan. 20.