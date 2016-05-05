Beast Mode is back. The Seahawks and Raiders are expected to put together a trade that would send running back Marshawn Lynch to Oakland, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The deal would be contingent on Lynch signing a reworked contract with the Raiders.

Lynch rushed for over 1200 yards in four straight seasons for the Seahawks from 2011-14, but retired after rushing for just 417 yards and three touchdowns in 2015.

Oakland lost last year’s starting running back Latavius Murray to the Vikings in free agency, leaving the Raiders without a primary ball carrier. Lynch should fill that void.

Lynch reportedly toyed with the idea of joining the New England Patriots, but his desire to play for the Raiders has been one of the league’s worst-kept secrets for some time now.