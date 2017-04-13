A Georgia police officer has been fired after a now-viral video showed him stomping a handcuffed suspect’s head during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a statement Thursday that Master Police Officer Robert McDonald, a three-year veteran, had “stepped outside the guiding principles of our agency” and was fired in “less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.”

Video of the incident, which was captured by a witness and posted by Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, showed one officer handcuffing the man as he laid facedown on the pavement. Another officer then comes running around the corner and delivers a forceful stomp to the face of the man before assisting the other officer in the arrest.

The two officers are white and the handcuffed man, identified as Demetrius Bryan Hollins, appears to be black, police Cpl. Michele Pihera told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Marlyn Tillman, president of the Gwinnett County branch of the NAACP, called the incident in Lawrenceville “heinous.”

“We … will not idly stand by while assaults are made against black folk in Gwinnett County,” she said, calling for a “thorough, complete and transparent investigation,” The Journal-Constitution reported.

In addition to his termination, the police department has opened a criminal investigation into Mr. McDonald’s behavior.

“What happened yesterday was clearly outside of state law and department policy,” the department said. “The video was very crucial to the investigation and it confirmed that the force used was unnecessary and excessive.”

Mr. Hollins was arrested Wednesday afternoon and treated at the scene for minor injuries. He faces several driving-related charges, as well as obstructing a law enforcement officer and having less than an ounce of marijuana. He was being held Thursday on bond totaling $7,502, The Journal-Constitution reported.