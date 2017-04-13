Police are looking for the individual responsible for putting copies of the Koran inside toilets at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Students and officials at UTD were surprised when the school newspaper recently published photos of Korans inside toilets at the Student Union building.

An unidentified student took pictures of the incident before contacting campus security, a local NBC affiliate reported Wednesday.

Police deemed it an “unusual” case, given that UTD is a diverse school.

“UT Dallas is a very welcoming environment,” junior Mohammad Syed told the station. “And I have nothing but good things to say about it.”

Mr. Syed said his overall experience on the campus has been welcoming.

“You know, while there is a little voice of hate, there is an overwhelming voice of love and support [here] and we definitely appreciate that,” said the student, who is also serves as the president of the UT Dallas Muslim Student Association. “And I’m very happy to say I’m a student, a ‘comet,’ over here at UTD.”

Authorities are examining surveillance video in their attempt to identify a suspect.