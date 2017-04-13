A craft brewery slated to open shop in Toronto this summer plans to pay tribute to President Trump with its first beer: “Fake News Ale.”

Northern Maverick said Monday that “Fake News Ale” will be available at its Toronto brewery when it opens to the public in the coming weeks in addition to being soon available to beer drinkers across Ontario.

Each can boasts an image of Mr. Trump, and a portion of proceeds will be given to a yet-to-be-determined charity “to help reverse a questionable policy,” Northern Maverick said.

The brewery said the beverage was developed “to offer a respite from the bleak political developments of late” and is “an easy-drinking beer that lends itself to long discussions over world events with friends.”

“With tongue firmly in cheek, the beer was found to pair well with small hands, striking comb overs, huge egos and all things Mexican,” the company added.

The expression “fake news” entered the American vernacular last fall as the internet exploded with bogus but legitimate-looking articles boasting blatantly false and misleading claims concerning Mr. Trump and his White House opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Companies including Facebook have notably taken steps in the months since to purge so-called “fake news” from social networking services as concerns linger over the phenomenon’s potential affect on elections abroad.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has managed to make the phrase much his own. Days before taking office in January he decried CNN as “fake news,” and has continued since to criticize the journalistic integrity of multiple members of the Fourth Estate.

The president likely won’t be poised to endorse “Fake News Ale,” even if each can bears his likeness: Mr. Trump claims he’s never had alcohol in all his life.