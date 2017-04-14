Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters after the U.S. military dropped a massive bomb on terrorist tunnels in Afghanistan that President Donald Trump must “explain himself.”

The 45th commander in chief permitted the Pentagon to drop its GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) on an ISIS-K (the Khorasan group) target on Thursday. Ms. Warren demanded to know why the “Mother of All Bombs” was dropped in the region.

“One of the things we want to know is, ‘what was the impact on civilians?’ It’s powerfully important,” the senator told reporters on Thursday. “You know, you go back to [retired] Gen. [Stanley] McChrystal about the importance of knowing who gets killed in these attacks because that’s the real question about our future’s safety. Who’s going to be out there fighting us in the future?”

Afghan defense officials said after the operation that 36 suspected terrorists were killed.

“Afghan and foreign troops closely coordinated this operation and were extra cautious to avoid any civilian casualties,” the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office said in a statement after the strike.

“He’s gotta come in and explain himself,” Ms. Warren added in reference to Mr. Trump’s strategy, Fox News reported Friday.

Army Gen. John W. “Mick” Nicholson Jr. told reporters on Friday that dropping the GBU-43/B was a tactical decision based on conditions on the ground.

“It was the right time to use it tactically against the right target on the battlefield,” the officer said, Reuters reported Friday.

Afghan officials said there were no civilians casualties.

A #MOAB bomb strikes #ISIS cave & tunnel systems in eastern #Afghanistan. The strike was designed to minimize risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces pic.twitter.com/7pfBYQzk5F — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) April 14, 2017