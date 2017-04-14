UPDATE, 4:51 p.m. EST: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stepped in Friday to commute former Marine Police Sgt. Hisashi Pompey’s sentence, according to a local ABC News affiliate. A full pardon remains under review.

A U.S. Marine veteran is asking for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s help as he reports to prison next week to serve a three-year sentence for carrying a legally owned, yet unlicensed, handgun in the state six years ago.

In 2011, former Marine Police Sgt. Hisashi Pompey was visiting family in New Jersey from Quantico, Virginia, when he went to a Fort Lee nightclub with friends. The then-active duty sergeant, who was in uniform, went to get his bag out of one friend’s car when another friend approached him with blood on his face from getting in a fight, a local CBS News affiliate reported.

The friend then grabbed a gun from Mr. Pompey’s holster and carried it into a confrontation with police, a local ABC News affiliate reported.

Mr. Pompey, who served three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, had a permit to carry the gun in Virginia, but not in New Jersey. No shots were fired from the weapon, the station reported.

Mr. Pompey was charged and a jury convicted him of felony possession of an unlawful firearm, ending his career in the Marines. His friend who grabbed the gun took a plea deal in the case, CBS reported.

Having lost his appeal in February, Mr. Pompey is now due to report for a three-year-mandatory prison term starting April 17.

“I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t cause trouble. I don’t do anything bad. It was just a common mistake that I made,” Mr. Pompey told ABC.

The Federal Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act of 2004, which allows certain government personnel to carry concealed weapons across state lines, did not extend to military police at the time of Mr. Pompey’s arrest. Congress amended the law in January 2013, two years too late for Mr. Pompey.

He’s now petitioning the governor for a pardon.

“I would plead to him, ask him, beg him anyway I can for his forgiveness because technically I didn’t really commit a crime,” he said, CBS reported.

Mr. Christie’s office wouldn’t comment on Mr. Pompey’s case, ABC reported. A spokesman said, “As a matter of policy, the governor’s office does not comment on or publicly discuss any such petition filed with the office.”