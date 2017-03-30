The Justice Department on Friday dropped its lawsuit accusing North Carolina of discrimination against transgender people following the state’s repeal of its controversial “bathroom bill.”

The move, overseen by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, reverses action taken by his predecessor Loretta Lynch.

Lawyers for North Carolina and DOJ filed a joint notice to dismiss the lawsuit, citing recently adopted legislation that rolled back the controversial law. The agreement comes after Republican lawmakers and Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper agreed last month on a compromise that replaced House Bill 2 (HB2), which regulated access to public restrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex.

The new legislation repeals the portion of the bill that would have required transgender people to use the restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

HB2 had also nullified local ordinances enacted across the state to expand protections for the gay and transgender people. The replacement legislation places a 3-year moratorium on local governments’ ability to adopt nondiscrimination ordinances that would essentially regulate restrooms on the basis of gender identity.

Groups advocating for gay and transgender rights have been critical of the replacement bill, saying does not provide LGBT people adequate protection from discrimination.

In a statement issued Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal condemned the Trump administration’s decision.

“The Trump Administration may want to use the fake repeal of HB 2 as an excuse to further turn their backs on the transgender community, but the rest of us aren’t going to give up that easily,” said James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s LGBT Project. “We’ll continue this fight as long as it takes to truly strike down this disastrous law for good.”

A Justice Department spokesman confirmed Friday’s dismissal notice was filed but declined to comment otherwise on the decision.