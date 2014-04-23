The U.S. Navy instituted a ban on electronic cigarettes on a number of transient military installations because of the devices’ high risk of explosion, the military branch said in a statement Friday.

Lithium-ion batters have been linked to a number of explosions in products that include e-cigarettes, cell phones, computers and hover boards.

The prohibition is set to take effect May 14 and will be instituted on ships, submarines, aircraft, boats and heavy equipment.

It applies to sailors, marines, military sealift command civilians and any personnel working on or visiting the above mentioned sites.

“Multiple Sailors have suffered serious injuries from these devices, to include first- and second-degree burns and facial disfigurement,” the U.S. Fleet Forces wrote in the statement. “In these cases, injuries resulted from battery explosions during [Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems] use, charging, replacement or inadvertent contact with a metal object while transporting.”

The Navy also encouraged military personnel to take advantage of tobacco-cessation resources and programs offered through their medical services.