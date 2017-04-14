PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia area’s transit agency is cracking down on panhandling in underground train stations.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is concerned about panhandlers as the city gets read to host the NFL Draft later this month.

But SEPTA police Chief Thomas Nestel says panhandling in subway stations is different than what occurs on city sidewalks because passengers can feel trapped and have their path blocked by people begging for money.

SEPTA plans to refer panhandlers to social assistance programs, but says they could be arrested or cited if they refuse repeated help.

