HOUSTON (AP) - Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry was so happy to finish chemotherapy at a Houston medical center that he exuberantly rang an end-of-cancer-treatment bell and broke it.

Quessenberry, who in 2014 was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, had his last treatment Tuesday at the University of Texas MD Anderson Center. A plaque, featuring a bell and a cord, encourages patients who’ve completed chemotherapy treatment to clang the bell to sound their recovery efforts.

The 300-pound Quessenberry, in a video posted to his Instagram account, is shown ringing the bell with such enthusiasm that he yanked it off the wall - with medical personnel cheering him on.

Quessenberry, who played for San Jose State, was a sixth-round pick in 2013 for the Texans.

___

Online:

https://www.instagram.com/davidqberry/?hl=en

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.