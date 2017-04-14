BOSTON (AP) - The Latest on the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A defense attorney discussing ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s acquittal on murder charges says Hernandez is a “very good young man who happened to hang out with a very bad guy.”

Attorney Ron Sullivan blames one of Hernandez’s friends for the 2012 killings of two men who prosecutors say were gunned down by Hernandez in Boston.

Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Sullivan says Hernandez had nothing to do with it. He calls Hernandez “a beautiful young man.”

Hernandez was acquitted Friday of murder but was convicted of a gun possession charge. A judge sentenced him to four to five more years in prison.

Hernandez already is serving life in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

___

4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors and relatives of the men killed in former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s double murder case say they’re upset about his acquittal but take solace in the fact he’s already serving a life sentence in another case.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley says one of the victims’ relatives said after Hernandez was acquitted of murder and other charges Friday, “At least he’s not walking out the door today.”

Hernandez was convicted of a gun possession charge. A judge sentenced him to an additional four to five years in prison.

Hernandez already is serving life in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

Hernandez denied killing that man in 2013 or the other two men in 2012. He wept in court when Friday’s verdict was read.

___

4:20 p.m.

Prosecutors in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial say relatives of the two men who were killed are “devastated” by his acquittal on murder and other charges.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley says the case “was always about the victims,” Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end opened fire on the men’s car in 2012 because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez has denied killing the men. He was acquitted Friday of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges but was convicted of a gun charge.

Prosecutors say they put forward a strong case but respect the jury’s decision.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence in another case.

___

4 p.m.

The relatives of two men prosecutors say were killed by ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have cried out loud and been helped from a courtroom following Hernandez’s acquittal.

The former New England Patriots tight end was acquitted of murder and other charges in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but was convicted of a gun possession charge.

The two men’s relatives sobbed audibly and uncontrollably in court Friday. Other family members had to help them out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez denied killing the men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the 2013 death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

___

3:45 p.m.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee says she’s “very happy” about his acquittal on charges he killed two men after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors said the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were fueled by Hernandez’s anger over a spilled drink at the club.

Hernandez denied killing the men. He was convicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

A judge sentenced the former New England Patriots tight end to an additional four to five years in prison.

Hernandez already is serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

Hernandez wept quietly in court after the jury announcement. His fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, also sobbed.

___

3:35 p.m.

A judge has sentenced former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to an additional four to five years in prison over his conviction on a charge of unlawful possession of a gun.

Hernandez already is serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

He was acquitted Friday of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in the 2012 slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said the former New England Patriots tight end killed the men because he was angry over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Hernandez denied killing them. He wept quietly in court after the jury announcement acquitting him.

___

3:25 p.m.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a gun.

He was acquitted Friday of all other charges in a Boston double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Hernandez wept quietly in court after the jury announcement acquitting him of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on a car carrying two men because he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him and spilled his drink.

Hernandez has denied killing the men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

___

3:20 p.m.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has wept quietly in court after a jury announcement acquitting him of a Boston double slaying.

The jury announced its verdict Friday in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said the killings were fueled by Hernandez’s anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub. They said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink.

Hernandez had denied killing the men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

___

3:10 p.m.

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink.

Hernandez had denied killing the men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

___

9:20 a.m.

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub. His lawyers say it was Hernandez’s friend who shot the men in a drug deal.

The jury has deliberated about 32 hours over five days. Deliberations resumed Friday morning.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The jury in the Lloyd case deliberated for 36 hours over seven days before convicting Hernandez of first-degree murder in April 2015.

