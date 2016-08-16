A suspect has been arrested in the murder case concerning Vanessa Marcotte, a Google executive found slain last summer in Princeton, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.

Angel Cordero-Ortiz, 31, was arrested Friday night after DNA testing suggested he was responsible for killing Marcotte last August, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said afterwards.

“Good afternoon,” Mr. Early started a Saturday afternoon press conference announcing the arrest. “We got him.”

The announcement spurred a round of applause from attendees assembled more than eight months after Marcotte, a New York City native, disappeared while jogging not far from her mother’s home in Princeton, about 60 miles west of Boston. She was 27.

Detectives recovered a DNA sample from the scene that ultimately led them to Mr. Cordero-Ortiz, the district attorney said.

“He was picked up at his residence in Worcester late Friday with the assistance of the Worcester Police Department. He was interviewed, and subsequently placed under arrest,” Mr. Early said Saturday.

Authorities have managed so far to charge the suspect with aggravated assault and battery in addition to assault with intent to rape, but expect to bring further charges in the coming days.

“I anticipate there will be a murder charge,” Mr. Early told reporters.

Mr. Colon-Ortiz, meanwhile, is being held on $1 million bail at Massachusetts State Police barracks in Millbury pending an arraignment hearing currently scheduled for Tuesday.

Marcotte disappeared while jogging on the afternoon of August 7, 2016. Her naked body was ultimately found the following day less than a mile from her mother’s home.

She worked as an account manager for Google’s health care division prior to her death, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Vanessa Marcotte was a much loved member of the Google team, working in our New York office for the last year and a half, and known for her ubiquitous smile, passion for volunteer work and love of Boston sports,” a Google spokesperson said previously.