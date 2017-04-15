LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - A former University of South Carolina football player is facing eight years in prison for making and distributing crack cocaine.

The State of Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2oLf3BU ) 33-year-old Demetris Summers pleaded guilty Friday. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said undercover agents made several purchases of crack cocaine from Summers.

Summers set national high school rushing records before joining the Gamecocks in 2003. He led the team in rushing that year and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Summers was kicked off the university’s football team after testing positive for drugs two years later.

Summers had a brief stint on the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp roster in 2006 but failed to make the team. He played three seasons Calgary in the Canadian Football League beginning in 2008 before being released.

