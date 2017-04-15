By - Associated Press - Saturday, April 15, 2017

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) - A former Sibley-Ocheyedan football coach and middle school teacher fired in 2015 after the superintendent found him sleeping in his classroom next to a middle school boy has been charged with sexual assault.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pn07H ) that 38-year-old Kyle Thomas Ewinger, of West Burlington, was fired after he was found with a 10-year-old boy sleeping on an air mattress. The newspaper says the boy at the time denied anything sexual had happened, but later said that Ewinger had performed a sex act on him, according to a March criminal complaint.

Ewinger was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual assault. He’s free on $10,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records, and a phone number for him could not be found.

