An Arkansas judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday to halt all six executions slated to begin Monday after a pharmaceutical company objected to having its drug used in the lethal-injection protocol.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen’s order came hours after the Arkansas Supreme Court granted an emergency stay to delay the execution of Bruce Earl Ward, who was the first of seven inmates slated to be put to death in 11 days.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would file a motion immediately to fight Judge Griffen’s order.

“As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case,” said Rutledge spokesman Judd Deere in a Friday statement. “Attorney General Rutledge intends to file an emergency request with the Arkansas Supreme Court to vacate the order as soon as possible.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed off Feb. 27 on putting to death eight convicted murderers from April 17-27, which would be the most inmates executed in an 11-day span since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Since then, the state has been hit with a flurry of legal challenges, including one filed Thursday by McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., which argued that the company was unaware that the state planned to use its drug in executions.

“The Arkansas Department of Correction intentionally sought to circumvent McKesson’s policies to procure Pfizer’s vecuronium bromide under the auspices that it would be used for medical purposes in ADC’s health facility,” said the company in a Thursday statement to the Associated Press.

“Upon learning that ADC was potentially holding the product for lethal injection purposes, McKesson immediately requested and was assured by ADC that the product would be returned,” the statement said. “McKesson issued a full refund to ADC, and made several additional requests for the product, but the product was never returned.”

The drug is one of three used in the state’s execution protocol. The state’s supply of another drug, the sedative midazolam, is set to expire April 30.

Mr. Deere said the state “was not given the opportunity to respond to the filing before Judge Griffen issued his TRO.”

Earlier Friday, Ward won a temporary reprieve of his Monday execution after his attorneys argued that he suffers from a mental illness and must be evaluated by an independent mental-health expert.

Ms. Rutledge argued in her brief that Ward deliberately engaged in foot-dragging in order to improve his chances of gaining a postponement, such as filing his lawsuit March 29, a month after the governor scheduled the executions.

Ward, 60, was found guilty in the 1989 strangulation death of 18-year-old Rebecca Doss in a convenience-store bathroom.

“Bruce Ward was convicted of capital murder in 1990 and the State Supreme Court has previously upheld his conviction,” said Mr. Deere. “The Court granted a stay of Ward’s scheduled execution today but offered no reason for doing so. Attorney General Rutledge is evaluating options on how to proceed.”

Another death row inmate, Jason McGehee, was granted a temporary reprieve last week by a court over due process concerns.

Actor Johnny Depp appeared at a rally Friday at the state capitol to protest the condensed execution timetable with Damien Echols, a former Arkansas Death Row inmate who was released in 2011 as part of a plea deal after the discovery of new DNA evidence.

Critics of the execution timetable have blasted it as an “assembly line” and “conveyer belt,” while Mr. Hutchinson has insisted that the state is well equipped to handle the schedule.