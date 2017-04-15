LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have re-signed linebacker Sam Acho to a one-year deal.

Acho played in 16 games last season with Chicago, making six starts. He had a sack and a forced fumble. He also played special teams.

The 28-year-old Acho was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He played for the Cardinals for four seasons before signing with the Bears in 2015.

The team announced the contract Saturday.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.