President Trump’s deputy national security adviser on Sunday seemed to confirm reports that she’ll soon leave her post.

K.T. McFarland, who reportedly may soon trade her White House job to become U.S. ambassador to Singapore, confirmed that more changes are coming to the National Security Council.

“The president and I have had a number of conversations over the last two months about what my role would continue to be and where I could be best used for what his vision is of foreign policy,” Ms. McFarland told “Fox News Sunday.”

“I can tell you we talked about it again last night, and there are changes coming but I’m not going to tell you what they are,” she said.

The looming departure, reported by multiple media outlets last week, would be the latest in a series of shake-ups to Mr. Trump’s national security team.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser, resigned after less than a month on the job amid controversy over his conversations with Russian officials, and after it was revealed he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump removed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. That change came soon after Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster assumed the role of national security adviser.