President Trump on Sunday suggested that the thousands of Tax Day protesters in cities across the country over the weekend were paid, and he called for “someone” to investigate who funded the effort.

The president tweeted about the rallies about 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Saturday’s Tax Day protests, which included rallies in New York City; Chicago; Washington, D.C., and near his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and elsewhere, were aimed at pressuring Mr. Trump to release his federal income tax returns, which he has steadfastly refused to do despite lingering questions about his financial ties around the world.

In criticizing the protests, Mr. Trump questioned the motives of the demonstrators and said the question of his tax returns was settled in the November election.

“I did what was an almost impossible thing to do for a Republican — easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?” Mr. Trump tweeted before following up seven minutes later with accusations about the protests themselves.

“Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!” he tweeted.