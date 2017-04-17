Chris Long and Devin McCourty of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots have released a video explaining why they won’t be joining the rest of their team during a White House visit this week.

The two players appeared in the video, titled “StandingPats: (Be Patriots),” along with several Patriots fans who explained their opposition to President Trump.

Mr. McCourty said he knew “right away” he wasn’t going on the customary White House trip this Wednesday, “because it was something I thought about before we even won the game.”

“For me it was simple. I don’t believe in excluding other people,” he said. “Let people be who they are.”

Mr. Long said he made the decision in order to be a good role model for his son.

“My son grows up, and I believe the legacy of our president is gonna be what it is, I don’t want him to say, ‘Hey Dad, why’d you go when you knew the right thing was to not go?’” he said.

One fan in the video accused the president of “misogyny” and “racism.”

“What was happening was other things were winning, like lying, groping women, being mean and getting away with it, was winning,” one fan said.

“For me it’s not political, it’s moral,” said another.

The video was created and self-financed by Patrice Lumumba Jones, who also serves as vice president of global creative strategy at Pearson Education.

“I wanted to do this project because I felt that the election of Trump was the most devastating political event of my lifetime, and I needed to find a way to resist other than ripping off hot takes on Facebook,” he told The Big Lead.

Other Patriots players who have expressed interest in skipping the White House trip, but did not appear in the “StandingPats” video, include Martellus Bennett, Alan Branch, and LeGarrette Bount, according to The Washington Post.