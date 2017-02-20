The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are scheduled to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl title with President Trump at the White House Wednesday.

Politico reported Sunday that quarterback Tom Brady will attend the event. Brady skipped New England’s visit in 2015, but was present during the team’s three other visits.

“It really is a great experience,” Brady told PFT Live in February. “Putting politics aside, it was never a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates.

At least six Super Bowl champions — Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, and Dont’a Hightower — will not attend.

Some cited political objections to Trump as the reason. According to Brady, players are making personal decisions.

“Everyone has their own choice,” Brady said earlier this year. “It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”