By - Associated Press - Monday, April 17, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A California man suspected of stealing a football autographed by former San Francisco 49er Jerry Rice has turned himself in and returned the football.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported (http://bit.ly/2ptnLT6 ) Sunday that 45-year-old Patrick Van Lam went to a San Jose police station Saturday after seeing viral photos of himself on social media taking the ball at a charity auction.

The ball went missing after it was purchased for $3,500 at the April 9 fundraiser to benefit Chinese orphans with special needs.

The newspaper reported that Van Lam was arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.

Police say a second man helped Van Lam take the ball.

