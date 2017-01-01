Pierre Garcon joined PFT Live Friday to discuss the San Francisco 49ers, his new team.

But given the Redskins’ tumultuous offseason, it was inevitable he’d face questions about his former team — including the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan.

For example: Was the former general manager disliked throughout the organization, as Michael Robinson of NFL Network reported that McCloughan was told by team president Bruce Allen?

According to Garcon, McCloughan was well-like in the locker room.

“I know all the players did love Scot,” Garcon said. “Scot was a great guy, a football guy, all the players love Scot and definitely [are] going to miss him. Hopefully, he’ll still be around football because he was a great guy. He was all about football. It didn’t matter who you were, where you were from, he was just happy that you were playing football for him and he was happy that he scouted you and for him to bring you to D.C.”

Garcon also addressed a Washington Post report that suggested McCloughan was drunk in the locker room on multiple occasions.

“I’ve never seen him act any kind of way to make me even question that he was drunk,” Garcon said. “Scot, he’s not a vocal guy. He’s a quiet guy, he kind of stays to himself but when he starts talking you can tell the passion and love he has, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him drunk.”