The names, faces and skill sets surrounding Jamison Crowder in the Washington Redskins receivers’ room have changed quite a bit this offseason. Crowder is the only receiver left who gained more than 700 yards last season, but, despite all that, he doesn’t expect the offense to suffer in 2017.

“I think it can still be very explosive like the previous two years I’ve been here,” Crowder said Monday, the first day of offseason workouts for the Redskins.

Of course, it’s really only the first official day. Redskins players can get back in the team’s facilities and work with coaches, but they’ve been working out together for months now.

Crowder was part of a group that trained in Tampa with Jon Gruden, coach Jay Gruden’s brother, at his facility there throughout March. There, Crowder got to know Pryor, the Redskins‘ flashiest free agent signing. They worked with Kirk Cousins and Josh Docston, among others, preparing for the season and developing chemistry.

Doctson is one reason Crowder feels confident. Doctson has made it into only two games for the Redskins because of Achilles’ injuries, but Crowder expects him to produce in 2017.

“I have faith in him that he’ll be a huge weapon for us,” Crowder said.

Even with the Redskins having lost two 1,000-yard receivers in Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, Crowder said he wasn’t sure he’d take on a larger workload himself. Crowder played in every game, starting nine, and caught 67 passes on 99 targets for 847 yards in 2016.

“I mean I really don’t know, I really don’t know as far as my role increasing. That’s really on the coaching,” Crowder said.

“I’m just going to roll with the flow … if my role does increase then I’m prepared for that,” he said.

Crowder was quick to point out that the Redskins offense still runs through Jordan Reed, a tight end who Crowder called “more of” a receiver anyway.

Reed, though, has struggled to stay on the field because of concussions. He also took part in the Tampa trip and Crowder said Reed was feeling good during their sessions.

“He looked good, looked in shape,” Crowder said.