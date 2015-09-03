A panel of judges from the D.C. Court of Appeals grappled Tuesday with the boundaries of privacy expectations in a case in which D.C. police tracked the location of robbery and sexual assault suspect using warrantless cellphone surveillance — questioning whether the fact the man was carrying stolen cellphones or found on a public street diminished his privacy rights.

Civil liberties advocates have supported the appeal of the defendant, Prince Jones, arguing that police violated his Fourth Amendment rights because they used a cell-site simulator to pinpoint his exact location without first obtaining a warrant.

Police used a cellphone tracking device, known as a Stingray, to pinpoint the location of Jones’ phone and eventually found him sitting in a car on a public street. In his possession, they also found several cellphones stolen from robbery and sexual assault victims.

Police could have attempted to use the Stingray to track one of the stolen cellphones, and were prepared to do so if they had not successfully located Jones by tracking his own phone, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Bates.

But given the fact Jones was carrying stolen cellphones, whose owners could have had GPS tracking enabled, Judge Phyllis D. Thompson asked Jones’ defense attorney why he should have any expectation of privacy.

“Carrying stolen property does not waive privacy rights,” said Stefanie Schneider, of the D.C. Public Defender Service. “If a person was carrying a stolen phone in their bag or purse, the government would still have to get a warrant to search their bag.”

The police can track a stolen phone, but Jones still had a right to privacy concerning his movements, she said.

Jones was sentenced to 66 years in prison in 2014 after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two women who were contacted for escort services through Backpage.com.

At trial in D.C. Superior Court, Jones’ attorneys had sought to suppress evidence in the case based on the warrantless use of a Stingray to track and identify him as the suspect in the attacks.

Prosecutors were asked by the appellate panel to defend their argument that police would have inevitably discovered Jones in possession of the stolen cellphones had they tracked one of those phones rather than Jones’ personal phone.

Judge Michael William Farrell said inevitable discovery arguments are often raised in cases in which police have identified a suspect, or have the person in custody. In this case, he noted that police had no idea of the identity of their suspect in the attacks and that all investigators had to go on was a phone number used to call the women who were assaulted.

“He is not trying to hide himself,” Ms. Bates said, noting Jones was found with the stolen phones while sitting in a parked car on a public street near a busy Metro station.

Judge Farrell questioned whether there was the potential that Jones could have dumped the victim’s phone in the 40 minutes it took police to zero in on his location once they started using the Stingray.

Ms. Bates said all indications were that Jones had no intention of dumping the phone, had kept it for several days and was actively using it.

“There is a lot of uncertainly there that it would work,” said Judge Corinne Beckwith, of the plan to track the victim’s phone had a trace of Jones’ phone not worked.

Prosecutors noted in their briefs in the Jones case that since the Justice Department issued guidelines in 2015 requiring police to obtain a warrant before deploying cell-site simulators, that the Metropolitan Police Department “has obtained a number of search warrants specifically authorizing the use of cell-site simulators.”

The Jones case represents the first time the Metropolitan Police Department’s use of the surveillance technology has been challenged at the appellate level. The case has attracted the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation — groups waging legal battles nationwide to rein in law enforcement agencies’ use of such surveillance.

Privacy advocates have unearthed use of the surveillance technology by local police departments over the past few years, but since then only a handful of appellate courts have had the chance to weigh in on Stingray use by law enforcement. Because of the lack of cases able to challenge the practice, Nathan Wessler, an ACLU attorney, told the D.C. Court of Appeals that their ruling in this case would likely be taken into consideration by other courts who consider similar challenges.