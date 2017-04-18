Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly told the host of critics to “shut up” and let his agents do their jobs, pushing back against the overwhelming wave of criticism from advocacy groups who have complained that immigration enforcement has grown too strict under the Trump administration.

“If lawmakers do not like the laws they’ve passed and we are charged to enforce—then they should have the courage and skill to change the laws. Otherwise they should shut up and support the men and women on the front lines,” Mr. Kelly said in a speech Tuesday at George Washington University, where he was laying out his priorities for his sprawling department.

Mr. Kelly said the Obama administration had “discouraged” his employees from doing their jobs, tying their hands with bureaucracy and “politically meddling.”

He said he and President Trump have made a decision to free up agents to enforce the laws as written, and he said he and his department won’t apologize for that.

Mr. Kelly has overseen Mr. Trump’s extreme vetting policy for some visitors from terrorist-connected countries, and has also stepped up enforcement of immigration laws both at the border and in the interior of the U.S. Critics have said his officers and agents have unfairly targeted Muslims with the vetting policy, and are going after low-level illegal immigrants with the stepped-up enforcement policy.

“This administration is purposefully targeting formerly ‘low priority’ undocumented immigrants who are deeply rooted in American families and American communities,” Frank Sharry, executive director of America’s Voice, a leading advocacy, said earlier this week. “The American people want undocumented immigrants who are low-priority to be put on a path to legal status and citizenship, not on a path to detention, deportation and family separation.”

Mr. Kelly has said his agents do set priorities, but said illegal immigrants as a whole should be discouraged.

As for the extreme vetting travel order, Mr. Kelly said he regularly fielded phone calls from members of Congress complaining that someone had been detained at an airport because of their religion or skin color.

“It’s absolutely not true. We do it for a reason. You should applaud those men and women for doing what they do,” he said.

“Believe me, it’s not because of their skin color, it’s not because of the part of the country they come from, it’s not because of their religion,” he said. “There’s always, always, always more to the story.”