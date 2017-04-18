HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - A former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law has received probation in a deal with prosecutors.

Michael Wayne Johnson Jr., 28, was charged in 2013 with three felony counts of athlete-agent inducement from 2010. Under terms of the conditional discharge agreement Tuesday, those charges were reduced to misdemeanors and will be dismissed following his 12-month probationary period.

The charges included providing a place for agent Terry Watson to meet former Tar Heels player Greg Little to provide him $5,000 in an effort to entice Little to sign a representation contract, and twice providing a location for Watson to send $100 for Little.

Little appeared in the Orange County courtroom Tuesday for Johnson’s hearing but did not speak and declined comment afterward.

