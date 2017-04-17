The Army identified Tuesday the crewmen killed and wounded in the previous day’s helicopter crash in Maryland.

Spc. Jeremy Tomlin, 22, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was identified as the soldier pronounced dead at the scene, according to Washington TV station WRC.

According to the NBC affiliate, the two survivors are Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, the chopper’s pilot, and Capt. Terikazu Onoda, the company commander. Both men are being treated at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, and are reportedly in critical condition.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community,” Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker said in an Army Military District of Washington statement. “Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”

The UH-60 Black Hawk was based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and crashed onto a golf course in Leonardtown, Maryland.