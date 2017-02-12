Democrats and immigrant-rights groups demanded answers Tuesday after a news report that the first “Dreamer” has been deported by President Trump.

USA Today said Juan Manuel Montes, a 23-year-old Mexican who’d been brought to the U.S. at age nine and who had twice been approved under President Obama’s deportation amnesty, was deported in February after a run-in with a Customs and Border Protection agent in California.

Mr. Montes told the paper that after he was deported he tried to sneak back into the U.S., climbing over the border fence on a rope. He said agents quickly captured and deported him again.

“Juan Montes was the target of abusive law enforcement officers,” said Greisa Martinez, advocacy director at United We Dream, a group that represents the Dreamers who took advantage of Mr. Obama’s amnesty.

They began a #JusticeForJuan campaign designed to bring attention to the case.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who’s long been an advocate for Dreamers, demanded Homeland Security explain why Mr. Montes was kicked out of the U.S.

Speaking to USA Today from Mexico, where he was living with an aunt and uncle, Mr. Montes said he was deported Feb. 17 after his encounter with the CBP agent. The agent wouldn’t let him get his wallet, where Mr. Montes said he had proof of his status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the official name for Mr. Obama’s deportation amnesty.

USA Today reported that Mr. Montes was approved for DACA, and has also won a renewal, which was supposed to have protected him from deportation through 2018.

He does have four convictions on his record, the paper reported, including one for shoplifting and three for driving without a license. The most recent of those was three months ago.

DACA recipients are generally eligible to obtain licenses, so it’s unclear why he was without one.

USA Today said those convictions shouldn’t have been serious enough to cause him to be excluded from the DACA program.