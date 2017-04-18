A man who uses the alias “Black Jesus” has been arrested for allegedly going on a shooting spree and killing three white men in Fresno, California, Tuesday morning.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic, as he was being taken into custody, the Fresno Police Department said.

Two of the victims were fatally shot outside Catholic Charities in the 100 block of North Fulton Street, the third victim was a passenger in a Pacific Gas & Electric truck in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue, and a fourth man, who is also white, was shot at but not injured, The Fresno Bee reported.

Police said Mr. Muhammad stopped to reload his revolver during the shooting spree.

Mr. Muhammad is also being held in connection with Thursday’s murder of a security guard, who was also white, outside a Motel 6 in central Fresno. Mr. Muhammad is facing four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, The Fresno Bee reported.

Social media accounts linked to the suspect expressed hatred for white people and anti-government sentiments, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Chief Dyer said it was still too early to determine whether terrorism was a factor in the killings.

“This was a random act of violence,” Chief Dyer said, NBC News reported. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual who was intent on carrying out homicides today.”