NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL will release its 2017 regular-season schedule Thursday night.

The announcement will come during a TV show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Super Bowl champion New England will host the kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 7, possibly in a rematch of the title game with Atlanta. The Patriots’ other home games are against division rivals Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets, and Kansas City, San Diego, Carolina and Houston.

The season will end Dec. 31.

___

