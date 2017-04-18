NEW YORK (AP) - Soprano Nadine Sierra has won the 2017 Richard Tucker Award, dubbed the Heisman Trophy of opera.

The 28-year-old Florida native is “an American singer at the threshold of a major international career,” according to the Richard Tucker Music Foundation. That’s the condition for the award honoring Tucker, a Brooklyn-born tenor who died in 1975.

Sierra says the opera bug first bit her when she was 10, after she borrowed a video of Puccini’s “La Boheme” from a library in her hometown of Fort Lauderdale.

“When I watched the VHS for the first time, I was in awe that something so beautiful could exist,” said Sierra, speaking from Venice, Italy, where she was rehearsing for a performance at the Teatro la Fenice.

Her whimsical afterthought on the still-checked-out-video: “I feel a little guilty for never returning it, although I don’t regret it in the least.”

That opera’s soaring vocals inspired her own in a career that has taken her to New York’s Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera and Milan’s La Scala, among others. In September, she makes her debut at London’s Royal Opera House - singing “La Boheme.”

The annual award comes with a $50,000 prize plus a gala performance at Carnegie Hall.

Past winners include mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, soprano Renee Fleming and tenor Lawrence Brownlee.

