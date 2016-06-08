Two separate studies — one in Canada, one in the U.S. — have found that children born to women who took antidepressants during pregnancy are not at an increased risk for autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

But the U.S. study did find that taking antidepressants during pregnancy is associated with pre-term birth and low fetal growth.

Both studies were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Compared to earlier studies that found a link between antidepressants during pregnancy and autism, statistical devices employed by the pair of just-published studies negated any perceived association.

They made use of “sophisticated statistical methods to adjust for possible measured and unmeasured confounding factors,” JAMA editors wrote in their editorial.

In Canada, researchers employed high dimensional propensity score (HDPS) analysis to “balance exposure group differences,” the study’s authors wrote.

Dr. Simone Vigod, the study’s lead author, said in an email to The Washington Times that without the statistical analysis, the results would appear to draw a link between antidepressants and instances of autism.

“However, when HDPS methods were applied, this was no longer the case,” she wrote.

In the other study, researchers in the U.S. and Sweden observed more than 1.5 million Swedish babies whose mothers self-reported antidepressant use during the first trimester. The children were born between 1996 and 2012, and researchers followed up through 2013.

Researchers found that there was no increased risk for autism or ADHD compared to babies with no exposure to antidepressants, but there was a small increased risk of pre-term birth.

“These results are consistent with the hypothesis that genetic factors, familial environmental factors, or both account for the population-wide associations between first-trimester antidepressant exposure and these outcomes,” the authors wrote.