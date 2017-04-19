MIAMI (AP) - Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

FLORIDA STATE SENATOR PUBLICLY APOLOGIZES FOR RACIAL SLURS, INSULTS

Florida state senator apologized Wednesday for using a racial slur and vulgar insults during a private, after-hours conversation with two African-American colleagues, but black lawmakers say that wasn’t enough and called for his removal. Republican Sen. Frank Artiles gave the three-minute apology on the Senate floor as the chamber began its business for the day.

FORMER NFL, UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA STAR AARON HERNANDEZ HANGS SELF IN JAIL

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself Wednesday in the prison cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder, hours before his ex-teammates on the New England Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory, authorities said. His death came just days after the 27-year-old athlete was acquitted in a second murder case.

AP SOURCE: FORMER GOV. JEB BUSH, EX-YANKEE STAR JETER TRYING TO BUY MIAMI MARLINS

A person familiar with the situation says former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have joined forces in their attempt to buy the Miami Marlins. They initially had competing interests in pursuit of the team.

SOME SHUTTLE SERVICE DOWN FOR HOURS AT BUSY ORLANDO AIRPORT

Shuttle service to dozens of gates at Orlando International Airport was shut down for more than three hours, creating long lines and forcing some airlines to hold flights. Airport officials tweeted that shuttle service to Gates 1 to 59 at the airport was interrupted Wednesday morning for more than three hours before being restored.

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS GROUPS PLEAD TO HALT DEPORTATON OF NICARAGUAN IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Immigrant rights groups are pleading to halt the deportation of a Nicaraguan appealing for asylum and investigate an alleged increase in detentions after routine immigration check-ins in South Florida. Espilvio Sanchez-Benavidez is to be deported after appearing at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office near Fort Lauderdale for a regular visit, his family says.

