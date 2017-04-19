By - Associated Press - Wednesday, April 19, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The coach of a rural Nevada high school eight-man football team that won 104 straight games and eight state championships is being accused of stealing more than $120,000 in public funds.

Ken Higbee’s defense attorney, Bret Whipple, said Wednesday that says no money went into Higbee’s pocket.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oP9Q9O) that Higbee faces 225 misdemeanor and felony offenses including theft, forgery, official misconduct and misappropriation of funds.

Whipple says the charges allege that funds from Higbee’s job as principal at a high school run by the state in Caliente (kal-ee-EHN’-tay) were used to buy equipment and material for the football program he headed at Pahranagat (pah-RAN’-ah-got) Valley high.

Whipple says Higbee has pleaded not guilty and is free pending a court appearance.

Clarifies attorney’s reference to allegations, not an admission of wrongdoing.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

