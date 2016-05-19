In what industry leaders heralded as proof that the “blend wall” is nothing more than a myth, a new study released Wednesday shows that U.S. gasoline contained more than 10 percent ethanol on average for the first time last year.

The report, released by the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) and citing recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration, says that the average ethanol content in gasoline last year was 10.04 percent — the first time it’s topped the 10-percent mark, which ethanol critics have maintained was the limit for safe operation for the country’s fuel infrastructure and for many automobiles.

According to the government figures, total U.S. gas consumption was about 143.367 billion gallons last year, and that fuel contained just under 14.4 billion gallons of ethanol. That made the average content in a gallon of gasoline about 10.04 percent.

For ethanol proponents, the data is a new weapon its an ongoing fight against the oil-and-gas industry, which long has opposed federal laws mandating that ethanol be blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

“EIA’s data once again shows that the oil industry’s blend wall narrative is bankrupt, intended only to mislead consumers and undermine support for the Renewable Fuel Standard,” said Bob Dinneen, president and CEO of RFA, the ethanol industry’s leading trade group. “The facts provide a different narrative. Ethanol is the lowest cost and cleanest burning source of octane today.”

The 2007 Renewable Fuels Standard, a piece of federal legislation that passed with support from both parties, mandated that increased amounts of ethanol be blended with gasoline. While the actual blend amounts have routinely fallen short of the levels called for by Congress in that bill, the amounts still have increased each year.

President Trump was highly supportive of the standard — and of ethanol in general — during his campaign, though Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been much more skeptical. Ethanol backers remain cautiously optimistic that the administration will leave the standard in place.

As for last year’s record, the RFA said that national average ethanol content was at 10 percent or higher in six of the last seven months of 2016. In December, it hit a record high of 10.30 percent.

That number was even higher in early 2017, hitting 10.41 percent in early January, the RFA said.