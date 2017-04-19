KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Bill Anderson, who played on two NFL championship teams with the Green Bay Packers as part of an eight-year NFL career, has died. He was 80.

Adam Starkey, funeral director at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, said Wednesday that Anderson died Tuesday at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Anderson played for the Washington Redskins from 1958-63 and Green Bay from 1965-66. He caught 178 passes for 3,048 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 1965 Green Bay team won an NFL title and the 1966 squad won the first Super Bowl.

Anderson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1959 and 1960.

After his NFL career, Anderson spent three decades as part of Tennessee football’s radio broadcast team. Anderson played for Tennessee from 1955-57 and was a co-captain in 1957.

