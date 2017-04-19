SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah judge has determined that there’s enough evidence against a former Utah State University football player accused of sexually assaulting seven women for the case to go to trial.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oVV8Qy) that Judge Brian Cannell ruled on Wednesday that 23-year-old Torrey Green would stand trial for allegedly assaulting women when he was a student.

His ruling came after lawyers gave closing statements to wrap up evidentiary hearings in March. The hearings involved testimony from seven women who described the alleged assaults.

One woman said during the hearings that Green lured her to his apartment by offering to make dinner and then raped her.

Green is facing such charges as rape, forcible sex abuse and object rape. He is being held in the Cache County jail.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.