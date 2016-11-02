Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the Gold Star parents who got into a war of words with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump after their speech at the Democratic National Convention, on Wednesday endorsed Tom Perriello in the governor’s race in Virginia.

“Resisting President Trump and defeating the hate and bigotry that he sows will take people of conviction and good conscience standing up and fighting back. Tom Perriello is one of those people,” Mr. and Mrs. Khan said in a statement.

The Khans made headlines last summer after calling out Mr. Trump during their speech saying he had “sacrificed nothing, and no one.” The couple lost their son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, in Iraq in 2004.

Mr. Trumpfought back on Twitter shortly after and also created controversy by implying that Mrs. Khan may not have been allowed to speak because of her Muslim faith.

Mr. Perriello said he was honored to receive the endorsement and would fight Mr. Trump on their behalf.

“As governor, I will honor their sacrifice by using every legal tool at my disposal to oppose Donald Trump’s hateful and divisive agenda,” he said in a statement.