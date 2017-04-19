CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A pro football player facing a weapons charge in New Jersey has been allowed to enter a pretrial program.

Prosecutors say Joshua Huff won’t face jail if he successfully completes the program. His attorney says the program lasts six months.

The wide receiver was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles when he was stopped for speeding on the New Jersey side of the Walt Whitman bridge last November.

He was charged with possession of a 9 mm handgun without a permit and having a small amount of marijuana.

Huff bought the gun legally in Texas and was licensed there to carry it. New Jersey’s strict gun laws don’t recognize permits issued in other states.

Huff was released by the Eagles two days after the arrest. He later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

