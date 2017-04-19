Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is arguably on his path to becoming the greatest tight end of all time, but how would he do as White House press secretary?

Gronkowski popped in during the middle of Sean Spicer’s daily briefing Wednesday, asking Spicer if he needed any help.

“Need some help?” Gronkowski asked from the side of the room.

“I think I got this, but thank you,” Spicer said, smiling.

The Patriots are at the White House to be honored for their Super Bowl victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gronk just showed up: “Sean, need some help?” pic.twitter.com/zAOrzV4ydp — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 19, 2017