Those rowdy progressives shouting down Republicans at town-hall meetings are starting to train their sights on establishment Democrats.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, was booed when she refused to denounce U.S. airstrikes on Syria or endorse a single-payer health-care system at a public meeting Monday in San Francisco.

“If you don’t like me, don’t stay. That’s easy,” Ms. Feinsteintold the crowd in video posted by NBC Bay Area.

The audience of several hundred waved printed cards from Indivisible SF with the messages “Agree” and “Disagree,” which have also become common at Republican town halls.

The same day, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez was met with scorn during a stop on the party’s unity tour in Portland, Maine.

The audience booed after a Maine Young Democrats leader asked why those in attendance were there, saying “maybe you came though because you’re curious about the new DNC chairman and the future of the Democratic Party.”

The crowd had previously cheered and chanted “Bernie” at the mention of Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders, the progressive hero who ran unsuccessfully in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, who also spoke at the meeting.

At a press conference outside the Feinstein event, progressives called for her to step aside instead of running for re-election in 2018.

Ben Becker, a California Democratic Party delegate, said voters are “absolutely pissed off at Dianne Feinstein over her seven votes in favor of Trump nominees, over her comments for saying Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court was, quote, impressive.”

“We ask Dianne Feinstein, do not seek re-election. We will not vote for you,” Mr. Becker said in video posted by the Sacramento Bee. “We want a candidate for Senate who will represent our votes against the Trump agenda.”

He said groups participating in the anti-Feinstein event included the People’s Town Hall Project, RefuseFascism, San Francisco Berniecrats, and Single Payer Now.

Inside the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, Ms. Feinstein drew jeers by acknowledging that when it came to single-payer, “I’m not there yet,” but also defended her accomplishments from her 25-year Senate career.

“[Y]ou can sit here and pound your fists, and I can show you what I’ve gotten done,” Ms. Feinstein said. “And you can take a look at it, and I’d be surprised if you found too many senators, if any, that have gotten more done.”