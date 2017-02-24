Tom Brady was once seen having a “Make America Great Again” hat in the corner of his locker, but the quarterback won’t be at the White House Wednesday when the New England Patriots will be honored for their Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Brady, who has a history of trying to separate himself from political matters, released a statement saying that he was attending to some “personal family matters.”
Shortly after winning Super Bowl LI, Brady disclosed to Sports Illustrated’s Peter King that his mother was battling cancer. His mother was at the Super Bowl and saw her son lead a comeback in which the Patriots were down 28-3. The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime.
Brady also missed visiting the White House in 2015 when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.
