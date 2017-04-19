MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has added a junior college quarterback to its roster.

Coach Dana Holgorsen announced Wednesday the signing of 6-foot-2 David Isreal for the 2017 season. He threw for more than 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman last season at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

Holgorsen says Isreal will enroll at WVU this summer and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Isreal is a native of Blythewood, South Carolina.

West Virginia has two other quarterbacks on the roster with playing experience. Florida transfer Will Grier is still awaiting a ruling on an NCAA eligibility issue and Holgorsen expects him to be eligible for the start of the 2017 season. Chris Chugunov saw limited action last season.

