NBC’s Chuck Todd is warning President Trump not to “make enemies” with Congress if he wants to implement his agenda.

“He’s got to essentially stop making enemies,” Mr. Todd said Sunday on “Today.” “If he attacks Democrats and the Freedom Caucus at the same time, he’s attacking a majority — suddenly he’s attacking a majority in Congress. And that would be a majority that he would be fighting. Why fight a majority in Congress? Why not create a governing majority in Congress?”

Mr. Todd said “there’s a point where he’s picking too many fights.”

“And if you pick too many fights, you have too many enemies, and if you have too many enemies, you can’t get anything done,” he said.

The “Meet the Press” host recommended Mr. Trump handle scandals more like former President Bill Clinton.

“He has to figure out how to borrow a page from the Bill Clinton playbook of the 90s,” he said. “Bill Clinton had plenty of scandal clouds hovering over his White House at any given moment. He may have been seething about it behind the scenes, but he compartmentalized it for better or for worse, and he tried to find a way to put it in a box and focus on other things.”

