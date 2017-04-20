It was a low point on what was meant to be a “high” day, as a handful of D.C. marijuana activists were arrested for distributing joints Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Adam Eidinger, co-founder of DCMJ, was of those arrested by D.C. Capitol Police for distributing marijuana cigarettes.

The activist group was giving away joints to any member of Congress or staff with valid photo ID to garner support for overturning federal legislation that bans marijuana.

The event wasn’t meant to break any laws, Mr. Eidinger said, adding that he had consulted with a lawyer about the event’s legality.

D.C. law allows people to grow, hold and smoke marijuana, but people are not allowed to buy and sell. Thursday’s 4/20 event was meant to be an act of “gifting,” but arrested activists shouted that they were being taken away for distribution.

“The irony is today was not civil disobedience, today was lawful behavior,” Mr. Eidinger said as police adjusted his handcuffs.

“Happy 4/20,” he said.