FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran safety Robert Blanton for depth after losing five-year starter Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox in free agency.

Blanton’s addition Thursday puts him in a group that includes likely starters Byron Jones and Jeff Heath, although next week’s draft could alter that outlook. Blanton is going into his sixth season as a fifth-round choice by Minnesota in 2012.

The 27-year-old Blanton spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before going to Buffalo last year. He has 19 starts in 70 career games, including a career-high 13 starts in 2014 when the former Notre Dame player had his only interception. Blanton also plays special teams.

