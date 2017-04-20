EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul says the injury that sidelined him late last season was more serious than a sports hernia.

Speaking at a team availability Thursday, Pierre-Paul said surgeons fixed two spots in his abdomen and two in his groin in December.

The 28-year-old, who was signed to a four-year, $68 million contract in the offseason, said he is running and taking part in every activity at the team’s OTAs, which started Tuesday. He isn’t sure whether he will be ready for minicamp and training camp.

Pierre-Paul had his right hand mangled in a fireworks accident in July 2015. He missed half that season, but returned last year and had seven sacks in 12 games, prompting the team to designate him a franchise player.

